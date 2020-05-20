New Delhi: The Rajasthan government has allowed offices in educational institutions and malls to open in the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, slated to end on May 31. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. According to an official statement, the offices will have to ensure social distancing is followed properly. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Handshakes, Hugging And Visiting Salons Barred as AFI Issues Guidelines For Athletes For Outdoor Training

The chief minister said due to arrangements made by his government, the number of migrants walking on foot to their home has come down in the state.

Gehlot deputed 11 officers as in charge of districts where the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing. The officers will monitor the situation and ensure proper arrangements in these districts, the statement said.

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

The coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 143 on Tuesday with five more fatalities, while 338 new cases took the number of infections to 5,845, the Health Department said.

Two more deaths were from Jaipur, one each in Kota, Sikar and Nagaur districts. There are 2,365 active cases in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the 338 new cases, Dungarpur recorded 87 cases, followed by 77 in Pali, 39 in Jodhpur, 22 in Nagaur districts. Jaipur, Sirohi and Barmer reported 17 cases each, while there were 16 new cases in Udaipur, 12 in Bikaner.

