New Delhi: A 10-year-old minor girl was gangraped and brutally murdered by her brother and three of his friends in a horrifying incident on the outskirts of Jaipur, the police said on Sunday. It was later found out that the victim was mentally challenged.

The incident took place in Manoharpur district on the outskirts of Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to reports, the brother considered her a liability due to her difficulties. The main accused and his friends allegedly took the 10-year-old to a secluded place raped her and strangulated her to death.

The next day, the minor's father lodged a missing complaint following which the police launched a search operation but were unable to find anything. Three days after the incident, the father went to the police with the 10-year-old's clothes and pair of slippers which he claimed to have recovered in the forest. The minor's body was eventually recovered in the same area.

An investigation was launched and the brother was called for interrogation in which he confessed to the crime. All of the accused, aged between 19 and 21, were arrested by the local police.