New Delhi: At a time when a number of states are extending nationwide lockdown till June 30 following the Central government's announcements on Saturday, the Rajasthan government on Sunday also announced the lockdown extension in the state.

The Rajasthan government on Sunday issued guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown for the period of June 1 to 30.

As per the fresh order, shops, beauty parlours, community parks will be opened following social distancing guidelines and other precautions. The state government also said that the government offices will function with full strength.

Rajasthan Government issues guidelines for the 5th phase of lockdown for the period of June 1 to June 30 – Shops, beauty parlours, community parks to be open following social distancing guidelines and other precautions; Govt offices to function with full strength. #Unlock1 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

The state government issued guidelines a day after the Union Home Ministry said ‘Unlock-1’ will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country’s worst-hit areas.

While announcing the extension of the lockdown in containment zones across the country, the Union Home Ministry said temples, mosques, churches and other religious places and shopping malls will be allowed to open in a phased manner from June 8 while a decision on opening of schools and colleges will be taken in July in consultation with the states.

