New Delhi: The counting of votes for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthanis underway. The counting of votes began at 9 am and the final picture is expected to be clear by the evening. Notably, the elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members were conducted in three phases. The first and second phases of polling were held on October 20 and October 23 respectively.

According to the spokesperson of the State Election Commission, a total of 65.23 per cent voting was registered in the third phase, Highest polling percentage of 69.98 was recorded at Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district. Of the total 7,76,284 voters in the third phase in both districts, 5,06,350 voted. State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said the voting percentage was 64.24 in the first phase (October 20) and 57.46 in the second phase (October 23).

Here Are The LIVE Updates:-