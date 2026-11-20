Rajasthan Panchayat election results 2026 winners: Check zila parishad, panchayat samiti and sarpanch winners list, latest BJP-Cong trends

Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026: Vote counting is underway for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections across 37 districts. Check the latest BJP-Congress party-wise trends, ward-wise winners list, district-wise results and Sarpanch election winners. Results for Kota, Baran, Sri Ganganagar and Karauli will be declared on December 17.

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(PTI news)

The Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 are being announced as vote counting progresses across the state. The elections have decided representatives for Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats. Voters can check the names of winning candidates, ward-wise results and party-wise seat positions through the Rajasthan State Election Commission’s official website.

Counting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections began at 8 am on Friday, November 20, at district headquarters across 37 districts. Postal ballots were taken up first, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

According to early trends reported by the State Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 20 Panchayat seats, while the Congress was ahead in 13 seats around 9:18 am. In the Zila Parishad elections, the BJP had an early lead in three seats, compared with one for the Congress.

These are initial trends and not final results. The party-wise position may change as more votes are counted and results are declared.

The counting covers 1,275 Zila Parishad wards and 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across the 37 districts. Results for Kota, Baran, Sri Ganganagar and Karauli will be declared separately on December 17, following a revised schedule issued by the State Election Commission.

Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026: Latest party-wise updates

The BJP and Congress are the main contenders in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Regional parties and independent candidates are also in the contest.

Here are the early trends reported during the initial rounds of counting:

Election category BJP Congress Panchayat Samiti seats Leading in 20 Leading in 13 Zila Parishad seats Leading in 3 Leading in 1

The results are important for both major parties as they will indicate their support in rural areas. Local issues such as roads, drinking water, employment, MGNREGA work, sanitation and development schemes have played an important role in the election campaign.

Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Results 2026: Ward-wise winners list

The Zila Parishad elections were held across Rajasthan’s districts to elect members who will represent different wards at the district level.

A total of 1,403 Zila Parishad wards went to the polls across 41 districts. However, counting on November 20 is being conducted for 1,275 wards across 37 districts. Four Zila Parishad members have also been elected unopposed.

The ward-wise winners list will include the candidate’s name, political party, votes received and victory margin.

Voters can check the district-wise winners as the State Election Commission releases the results.

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: Party-wise and ward-wise winners

Along with the Zila Parishad elections, results are also being declared for Panchayat Samiti wards.

A total of 8,245 Panchayat Samiti wards went to the polls, while counting on November 20 covers 7,543 wards across 37 districts. The remaining four districts will have their counting on December 17.

The State Election Commission has already declared 37 Panchayat Samiti members elected unopposed.

Panchayat Samitis work at the block level and play an important role in carrying out rural development programmes. Their responsibilities include local infrastructure, drinking water facilities, sanitation, education and the implementation of government welfare schemes.

The party-wise results will also help determine which political party or group has the numbers to elect the Panchayat Samiti Pradhan.

Rajasthan Sarpanch Election Results 2026: Gram Panchayat winners list

The Sarpanch and Ward Panch elections were conducted separately from the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

In the fourth and final phase, polling was held on November 16 across 3,747 Gram Panchayats in 25 districts. Voters elected 3,747 Sarpanches and 33,885 Ward Panch members.

More than 1.05 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes at 11,905 polling stations during this phase.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 84.42% in the final phase, according to figures released by the State Election Commission.

Unlike Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections, Sarpanch and Ward Panch candidates contest without political party symbols. Therefore, their results are declared candidate-wise and cannot be added to the BJP or Congress party-wise tally.

People can check the names of the elected Sarpanch and Ward Panch for their Gram Panchayat by selecting the district, Gram Panchayat and ward on the official election website.

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2026: When and where was polling held?

The elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members were conducted in four phases across 41 districts.

The polling dates were:

First phase: October 22, 2026

Second phase: October 28, 2026

Third phase: November 3, 2026

Fourth phase: November 14, 2026

The Sarpanch and Ward Panch elections were conducted separately. The fourth and final phase of these village-level elections took place on November 16.

A total of 27,872 candidates contested the Panchayat Samiti elections. The State Election Commission also declared 37 Panchayat Samiti members and four Zila Parishad members elected unopposed.

How to check Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026 online?

Candidates and voters can check the latest election results through the Rajasthan State Election Commission’s official website.

Follow these steps to check the winners list:

Visit the official website: https://sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

Find the Panchayat Election Results 2026 section.

Select the district for which you want to check the results.

Choose the election category: Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, Sarpanch or Ward Panch.

Select the concerned Panchayat Samiti, Gram Panchayat or ward.

The result will show the winning candidate’s name and other available details, including votes received and victory margin.

Voters should check the official website for confirmed results and avoid relying on unverified winners lists circulating on social media.