Rajasthan panchayat election results: BJP’s big names fail to deliver in home turf, is Bhajan Lal Sharma facing grassroots leadership test?

Rajasthan Panchayat election results have dealt a major blow to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The party suffered defeats in several constituencies represented by state ministers and also performed poorly in the home districts of three Union ministers.

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Rajasthan panchayat election results: BJP's big names fail to deliver in home turf, is Bhajan Lal Sharma facing grassroots leadership test? (Image: IANS)

The Rajasthan Panchayat election results have dealt a major setback to the ruling BJP, with the Congress emerging ahead in several rural areas, including constituencies linked to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s ministers. The results have also raised questions about the influence of senior BJP leaders at the grassroots level. Despite campaigning by several ministers, the party failed to secure victories in many areas represented by them. The setback was not limited to state ministers, as the BJP also struggled in the home districts of three Union ministers.

According to the State Election Commission figures reported on Friday, November 20, the Congress won 3,701 Panchayat Samiti seats, compared with 2,181 secured by the BJP. In the Zila Parishad elections, the Congress won 599 seats, while the BJP managed 301.

The Congress finished ahead of the BJP in 33 of the 37 districts where counting took place. The BJP managed to lead in only four districts: Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur.

BJP suffers setback in ministers’ constituencies

In Dudu, the Assembly constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, the BJP slipped to third position in three Panchayat Samitis. The party also failed to win a single seat in Phagi.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra’s family also faced a major electoral setback. His wife Shanti Devi and his sons contested the elections, but could not secure victories. Other family members associated with the contest also suffered defeats.

The BJP also struggled in Shrimadhopur and Ajitgarh Panchayat Samitis in Sikar district.

In Lohawat, which falls under the Assembly constituency of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, the BJP failed to win any seats. The result came despite the party’s efforts to strengthen its position in the area.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena also failed to deliver a strong performance for the BJP in his Assembly constituency, Sawai Madhopur. The party won only six of the 23 wards and also suffered losses in the Zila Parishad elections.

In Jhadol, represented by Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, the party won only five of the 15 wards.

The BJP also faced setbacks in Jaitaran, represented by Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot, and Sumerpur, represented by Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat.

In Luni and areas under the Jodhpur Zila Parishad, associated with Law Minister Jogaram Patel, the party also failed to secure the expected results.

Other constituencies where the BJP struggled included Lunkaransar, represented by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara; Badi Sadri, represented by Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak; Nagar, represented by Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham; and Ajmer Rural, associated with Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat.

Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiyalal Choudhary managed to secure a win for the BJP in Malpura. However, the party lost in two other Panchayat Samitis in the area.

The BJP’s performance was also weak in Jhotwara, the Assembly constituency of Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. The party managed to win only one of the 15 Panchayat Samiti wards.

BJP faces setbacks in Union ministers’ home districts

The BJP’s disappointing performance was not restricted to constituencies represented by state ministers. The party also struggled in the home districts associated with three Union ministers.

In Bikaner, the home district of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the BJP won only eight of the 41 Zila Parishad wards.

Similarly, in Jodhpur, associated with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the party managed to win just eight of the 43 Zila Parishad wards.

The BJP’s performance was particularly poor in Alwar, associated with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav. The party won only four of the 39 Zila Parishad wards.

These results have added to the BJP’s concerns about its rural support base in the state.

Congress makes a strong comeback in Rajasthan

The overall results show a strong performance by the Congress in Rajasthan’s rural local body elections.

Apart from winning more Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats than the BJP, the Congress also made significant gains in several districts where the ruling party had expected a stronger performance.

In Jaipur, the Congress won 216 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the BJP secured 87. In Jodhpur, the Congress won 195 seats against the BJP’s 81. The Congress also performed well in Sikar, Bikaner, Bhilwara and Dausa.

The results were also significant for Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. In his home district of Bharatpur, the Congress won 46 Panchayat Samiti seats, compared with the BJP’s 32. Independents secured 76 seats.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), led by Hanuman Beniwal, and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) also made gains in several areas. Independents won a considerable number of seats, showing that voters did not limit their choices to the two major parties.

However, counting in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar has been postponed until December 17. Therefore, the results declared so far do not cover all districts of Rajasthan.

The BJP’s state president Madan Rathore has acknowledged the election outcome as the people’s mandate and said the party would review its performance.

(With inputs from agencies)