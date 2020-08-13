



Load More

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly Session in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence at 5 PM. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Drama: 'Won't Interfere,' Says Supreme Court, 6 BSP MLAs to Join Trust Vote Tomorrow, BJP to Move No-Confidence Motion

After returning to the Congress fold, Sachin Pilot on Thursday reached Gehlot’s residence to attend the meeting. Notably, Pilot met the CM for the first time face to face after returning to Jaipur. Also Read - Post Reconciliation With Congress, Pilot to Meet Gehlot For First Time Face to Face at CLP Meet Today

Meanwhile, the Congress has also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, who were suspended from the party’s primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state. The assembly session in the state will begin on Friday. Also Read - 'Forgive-Forget And Move Forward': Ashok Gehlot Reiterates After Pilot-Congress Patch up in Rajasthan

The BJP in Rajasthan earlier on Thursday said it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly.