Jaipur: In yet another incident of mob violence, a police head constable was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday.

Abdul Gani, who was posted at the Bhim Police Station, had gone to Hamela ki Ber village for probing a land dispute. He was involved in an argument over encroachment, following which he was attacked by a mob. He was left critically injured.

The constable was rushed to a community health centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

“He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when four-five unidentified persons attacked him with sticks,” News18 reported Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan as saying.

The police are trying to nab the accused.

“Prima facie it appears that unknown miscreants beat him up while he was investigating a case, he received a severe injury on his head that led to his death. No arrests yet, probe underway,” Rajesh Gupta, Additional SP said.

A post-mortem will be conducted today.

Meanwhile, a probe into the matter is underway.

In an earlier incident which made headlines, Pehlu Khan and his two sons were gheraoed by a mob of cow vigilantes or gau rakshaks in Rajasthan’s Alwar in 2017 while they were ferrying their cattle and beaten to pulp on suspicion of cow smuggling. Khan then succumbed to his injuries two days later.