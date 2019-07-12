New Delhi: In a relief to the family of Alwar mob lynching victim Pehlu Khan, a court permitted the Rajasthan Police to reinvestigate a case of cattle smuggling against his sons.

The order came five days after the police filed a petition in an Alwar court, seeking permission to re-open the chargesheet against Pehlu Khan (55) and his sons, who were thrashed by an irate mob on April 1, 2017, on suspicion of cow smuggling.

News agency ANI quoted Alwar Superintendent of Police Parish Deshmukh who said that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in the case now.

Last month, Rajasthan Police charge-sheeted Pehlu Khan and his sons under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

Khan and his two sons were gheraoed by a mob of cow vigilantes or gau rakshaks in Rajasthan’s Alwar on April 1, 2017, while they were ferrying their cattle and beaten to a pulp on suspicion of cow smuggling. Khan then succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Behror SHO Sugandh Singh said that a chargesheet cannot be filed against a dead person, and this one named all those who were with Khan at the time. After investigation, a final file was prepared on December 30, 2018, which was submitted in court on May 24, he added.

Reacting to this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had then said, “Investigation of this case was done in the past during BJP government and chargesheet was presented. If any discrepancies will be found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated.”

An Indian Express report also quoted Khan’s eldest son Irshad (25) in June, “We lost our father in the attack by cow vigilantes and now we have been charged as cow smugglers. We had hoped that the new Congress government in Rajasthan will review and withdraw the case against us but now a chargesheet has been filed against us. We hoped for justice after the government change but that didn’t happen.”