Rajasthan Political Crisis: A Cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of CM Ashok Gehlot is underway at his residence, a day after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed to allow the assembly session to be convened but with conditions. The ministers are reportedly discussing the points which were raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra yesterday. Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be Announced Today at 4 PM; Rajasthan Govt to Reward Toppers With Free Air Travel | Here Are 5 Latest Updates

Earlier on Monday, governor had returned the Rajasthan Cabinet’s recommendation for calling an assembly session from July 31, saying that a 21-day notice should be given for calling the session. The Governor, in his letter, clarified that Raj Bhavan had no intention of not calling the assembly session but was concerned on how social distancing can be followed during the session. Also Read - Rajasthan Governor's 'Yes' For Assembly Session, With 3 Conditions; Speaker Withdraws Plea From Supreme Court | Key Points

“Is there any arrangement in which more than 1,000 officers and employees, besides 200 MLAs, are not at risk of corona infection? If someone is infected, how will it be prevented? It should also be clarified that if the assembly session is called, how will social distancing be maintained?, the Governor asked. Also Read - BJP MLA Organised Dinner Party Hours Before Total Lockdown in Tripura: Reports

Check out point wise instructions of the Governor here:

1. Assembly session should be called after giving 21 days notice.

2. The process of obtaining the trust vote should be completed in the presence of Principal Secretary of the Parliamentary Affairs Department.

3. Video recording of the entire process of obtaining the trust vote should also be done.

4. The process of obtaining a vote of confidence in the assembly should be completed by pressing the yes or no button.

5. The Supreme Court has given decisions in various cases which should also be taken care of during the motion of no confidence in the assembly.

6. In view of the risk of coronavirus infection, it should also be ensured that the rules of social distancing are followed in the assembly.

7. During the assembly session, the presence of more than 1,000 employees and more than 200 members should be taken care of, so that the risk of corona infection spread is minimised.

He directed the state government to act on the suggestions and submit the file again.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has yet again lambasted the Congress, accusing it of damaging BSP. “In Rajasthan, after elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately CM Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconsititutionally. He did the same even in his last tenure”, news agency ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.