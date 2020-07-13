Rajasthan Political Crisis: The political crisis in Rajasthan on Monday further worsened after rebel leader Sachin Pilot said he has the support of maximum number of MLAs and the Gehlot government has only 84 MLAs with him. Also Read - Rajasthan: Surjewala Says State Govt Has Support of 109 MLAs, Urges Pilot to Discuss Situation

As both the leaders camped at two different hotels with the support of their respective MLAs, the Congress leaders appeared to go out of the way to pacify Pilot. Even senior party leaders said that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked to the rebel leader.

These overtures from the Congress top brass came a day after some senior party leaders expressed concern over the crisis in Rajasthan, and sought immediate action from the party leadership to resolve it.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders, including Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and K C Venugopal also talked to Pilot during the day and have asked him not to go against the chief minister.

In a late-night development, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is in Jaipur as party’s central observer, said the door of the Congress is open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs. “They will be heard and solutions will be found. This is the discipline of the party,” he said.

The Congress said it has invited its MLAS to meet again on Tuesday and discuss the matter. As per updates, the Congress has also extended invitation to Pilot to attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a resolution was passed during the CLP meeting, demanding strong disciplinary action against party office-bearer or CLP member for doing anything to weaken the government or the party.

It is believed that the Congress does not want to lose another leader after losing Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was considered to be close to the party and was given a number of key responsibilities in the party.

Pilot, who is camping in Delhi, has raised a banner of revolt against Gehlot, after the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police sent a notice to him for appearing before it in the case involving “horse-trading” of MLAs in the state.

The SOG has registered an FIR in the case and has sent notices to the chief minister, Pilot, chief whip of Congress and some ministers and MLAs.

The political instability in Rajasthan came almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled, with Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP.

However, the situation in Rajasthan is different as the Congress has 107 MLA in the 200-member state assembly, and also enjoys support of at least 10 independent MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies)