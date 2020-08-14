New Delhi: In a major boost to the Congress, the party managed to save its government in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday convincingly won the trust vote in the state Assembly, ending the week on a high note for the party which, earlier this week, had also managed to convince the now-former rebel leader, Sachin Pilot, to officially return to its fold. Also Read - 'Strongest Soldier Always Sent to the Border': Sachin Pilot on Change of Seating in Rajasthan Assembly

The trust vote, notably, took place a day after the Chief Minister finally ‘patched up’ with his now-former deputy Pilot, whose ‘rebellion’ last month had led to the sequence of events which led to today’s trust vote.

Earlier, speaking in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot had hit out at the state’s opposition BJP, which is in power at the Centre, for allegedly using central agencies like the ED, CBI and IT department against the non-BJP governments, in a bid to topple them.

“Are agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department not being misused in the country? When you hold conversation on telephone, don’t you say the other person to join you on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Is this good thing in a democracy?”, Gehlot said, lashing out at the saffron party.

Are agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax department not being misused in the country? When you hold conversation on telephone, don't you say the other person to join you on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Is this good thing in a democracy?: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in State Assembly pic.twitter.com/xcZ6pUlnct — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

However, his win in today’s trust vote means that Rajasthan’s Congress government is safe for at least the next six months. This is because as per the rules, no floor test can take place till at least six months after the previous one.