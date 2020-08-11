New Delhi: After a month-long rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress party in Rajasthan, former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot announced his return to the party fold in the wee hours of Tuesday, putting an end to the speculations of his joining the BJP. He will reach Jaipur at 4 PM today. Also Read - Rajasthan Congress Crisis Nears End as Sachin Pilot Breaks Silence, Party Forms 3-Member Panel to Address His ‘Grievances’

Thanking the Gandhis for steering the reconciliation, Pilot tweeted, "I thank Smt Sonia Ji, Rahul Gandhi Ji, Priyanka Gandhi Ji & Congress leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish (sic)."

Pilot, who made his first public appearance since he revolted against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a month ago, told reporters that he and the other MLAs raised organisational issues, the case of sedition filed by the SOG and the style of governance in the state, and expressed the hope that these will be addressed soon.

“I don’t crave for any post or hanker after any position. The party has given a position and can take it back. I wanted that the respect be maintained and those who have worked hard in the formation of Congress government in Rajasthan be rewarded accordingly,” the former deputy chief minister asserted.