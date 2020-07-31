New Delhi: ‘The Rajasthan government in its own state is wandering at an unsafe rate’, said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, taking a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the Congress MLAs are being shifted to Jaisalmer. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'BJP Raising Horse Trading Rates,' Claims Ashok Gehlot, Shifts MLAs to Jaisalmer

"The Rajasthan government in its own state is wandering at an unsafe rate! This is Gehlot Ji's clear message to the people of the state – protect yourself !!" tweeted Union Minister Shekhawat.

His tweet comes after the Rajasthan Congress MLAs (amid allegations of horse trading) who were camping at a hotel in Jaipur, shifted to Jaisalmer for the next 14 days. Notably, the MLAs were staying at Hotel Fairmount from July 13 after Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs went incommunicado.

CM Gehlot has stated that horse trading rates in Rajasthan have gone higher as new rates have been announced soon after the Assembly session date was finalised.

“The rates of horse trading have increased after a new assembly session has been announced. Earlier, the first installment was Rs 10 crore and second was Rs 15 crore for MLAs. However, now it’s gone unlimited and everyone knows who is involved in horse trading,” the Chief Minister had alleged, adding that no one knows who all have collected the first installment as well.

The Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to convene on August 14 and till then the MLAs will stay at the Jaisalmer resort.