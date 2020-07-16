New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court has deferred the hearing till 1 PM on Friday, on the petition filed by former state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs against their disqualification. Senior advocate Harish Salve, one of the lawyers representing the defected MLAs, had earlier sought time to amend their petition. Also Read - 'Congress on Ventilator, Taking Last Breath,' AAP Scoffs Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis

Notably, Sachin Pilot has approached Harish Salve and Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who was appointed after the BJP came to power in 2014, to represent them in court against the disqualification notice issued by Speaker CP Joshi based on the complaint of Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

The Sachin Pilot squad had approached the Rajasthan High Court this morning and sought quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued on 14th July by Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The petition said the Speaker might have been forced by Gehlot to issue the notice.

However, Salve argued that the MLAs wanted to challenge the constitutional validity of the notices issued by Congress as a party whip applies only when the assembly is in session, and hence, needed time to file it afresh. The High Court accepted the request and deferred the hearing till Friday afternoon.

The matter will now be heard by a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty.