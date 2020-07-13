Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: In the latest twist in the ongoing political war in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) issued a letter to its two MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, directing them to abstain from voting in the event of a trust vote. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Not Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Congress Wants to Welcome Him With ‘Open Arms’

The MLAs, who had earlier supported the state government, have been directed not to vote for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress or Sachin Pilot or even the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The two lone BTP MLAs in the state Assembly are Rajkumar Rot and Ramprasad Dindor.

In a letter each to the two MLAs, BTP national president Maheshbhai C Vasava said, “The Bharatiya Tribal Party hereby directs you that in the event of a trust vote in the ongoing political crisis in the 15th Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, you will not vote for Congress or BJP or Ashok Gehlot or Sachin Pilot. Both of you will abstain from voting”.

“If you ignore the party’s whip, disciplinary action will taken against you”, the letter further warned.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) issues letter to its two MLAs to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly. These two MLAs had earlier supported the Ashok Gehlot led government in #Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/6J2GVbDVn4 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Interestingly, the BTP, formed by Gujarat MLA Vasava in 2017, had voted for the Congress’ candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls, which were held on June 19.

Notably, the development comes at a time Congress has expressed confidence that its government is safe, claiming that a total of 109 MLAs, including independents, are with the state government. In the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly, 101 is the majority mark.

The Pilot camp, however, has claimed that at least 20 MLAs didn’t attend the CLP meet at the Chief Minister’s residence earlier today, adding that the Gehlot camp, in fact, has the support of 84 MLAs, which reduces the government to minority.