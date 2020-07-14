Rajasthan Political Crisis: Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists are unlikely to attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday. Notably, the grand old party has convened a second meeting with its legislators to end the ongoing power tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. The meeting will be held at a hotel on the Delhi highway near Jaipur where the party MLAs are currently lodged. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Keeps Door Open For Pilot, Invites MLAs to Meet Again Today | Key Points

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Surejewala had urged Pilot to come, leaving aside all differences and discuss issues with ‘an open mind’. “The CLP meeting will be held on Tuesday. We request Sachin Pilot and all other MLAs to come. We will also give them in writing to come and discuss the issues,” said Surjewala yesterday. Also Read - Rajasthan: Surjewala Says State Govt Has Support of 109 MLAs, Urges Pilot to Discuss Situation

He asserted that doors are open for Pilot and party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to find a solution. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: BTP Asks Its 2 MLAs to Abstain if Trust Vote Takes Place

On the other hand, rebellious Pilot last night released the first-ever video showing Congress and other MLAs from his camp strategising in a resort situated in Haryana’s Manesar.

The MLAs were seen sitting together and discussing the future at the same time when MLAs from camp of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were discussing their strategy in the Fairmont Hotel for the Congress meeting scheduled at 10 AM today.