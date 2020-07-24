New Delhi: All eyes are set on Rajasthan High Court as it is set to deliver its verdict on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs’ plea against disqualification notice issued against them by the State Assembly Speaker CP Joshi today. Also Read - Pilot Vs Gehlot: After SC Clears Way, All Eyes on Rajasthan High Court’s Hearing Today on Assembly Speaker’s Plea

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court had allowed the Rajasthan High Court to deliver its verdict on July 24 on the plea filed by the rebel MLAs but the judgment will be subject to the outcome of the apex court order. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot Meets Guv Ahead of HC Hearing, Says he Has Majority And Will Call Assembly Session Soon

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, which was hearing an SLP filed by the Speaker CP Joshi against the interim order of the Rajasthan High Court in the matter, said the High Court order will be subject to the final outcome of the plea before the top court. Also Read - Man Arrested After He Poses as Amit Shah’s Personal Secretary, Calls Haryana & Rajasthan Ministers For Job

Representing Sachin Pilot, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that if the Speaker can himself agree to defer twice, why can’t he wait for another 24 hours?

Senior advocate Harish Salve, who was also appearing for Pilot and the other MLAs, also argued that the Speaker had deferred the proceedings before him on his own twice in the past.

“Issues of jurisdiction and maintainability have been argued before the High Court. Having appeared and argued there, why should Speaker now ask High Court not to decide?” Salve said.

Appearing for Speaker CP Joshi, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal submitted that the court cannot direct the Speaker to extend the time for the MLAs to file their replies on the anti-defection notices.

“It is not in the jurisdiction of the court. The Rajasthan High Court was wrong in issuing a direction to the Speaker. This is against settled law on this point. The High Court had no jurisdiction until Speaker decided on the plea of Pilot and other MLAs’ anti-defection proceedings,” Sibal submitted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while speaking to reporters said that his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly. “The assembly session will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united,”Gehlot told reporters.

He also exuded confidence that some of the dissident MLAs, who are led by sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, will also attend the session when it is called very soon .