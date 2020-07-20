

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court will on Monday resume hearing on a petition filed by former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them. Earlier on July 17, the court had deferred the hearing on the matter and restrained speaker from taking any action against the rebel leaders till Tuesday.

Pilot and the MLAs from his camp had approached the Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. According to the notice, if these MLAs fail to respond to the notice then the Speaker can proceed ex parte and disqualify them from the Assembly.

The Congress complaint and the Speaker's notice came after Pilot and the lawmakers supporting him skipped Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on July 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has been hunting for the legislators of the Pilot camp.

On the other hand, reports have claimed that Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan goverment may go for floor test as early as Wednesday. Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Gehlot had called on Governor Kalraj Mishra and handed him a letter confirming the support of two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs to Congress party.

Gehlot reportedly apprised Mishra about the support extended by the two BTP lawmakers and claimed a majority amid ongoing tussle with former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. BTP legislators Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad had asserted that their party’s president and other leaders have agreed on extending support to the Gehlot government on the condition that demands related to development of the state are fulfilled.

In the house of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 of those who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The party claims that the Gehlot government has 109 MLAs, including Congress, independents and other supporting party legislators, in its support to run the government.