New Delhi: Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Rajkumar Roat on Tuesday alleged that there was a 'hostage-like' situation, adding that the Rajasthan Police was not letting him move.

"I am the MLA from Chorasi constituency of the Rajasthan Assembly. Amid the current political crisis in Rajasthan, we're almost being kept as hostages. It's been three days since I've been at the MLA quarters, many people invited me to come with them", the MLA narrates his 'ordeal' in the video.

"Today, police has deployed three-four police vehicles with us. They're not letting us move out and my car keys, too, have been taken away. The police is all around us. This is how they are misbehaving with an MLA", he added.

#WATCH Rajkumar Roat, BTP (Bhartiya Tribal Party) MLA from Chorasi in a video, alleges police not letting him move, have taken his car keys and it's a hostage like situation. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/FBbBXCCQoy — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Notably, Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad Dindor, the two lone BTP MLAs in Rajasthan Assembly, were last night directed by the party to abstain in case of a trust vote. The two were also warned of disciplinary action should they violate the party whip.

Interestingly, the party had voted for the Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls, which were held on June 19.

This came on a day the Congress cracked whip on ‘rebel’ Sachin Pilot, sacking him as Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief. Two ministers, who are in the Pilot camp, have also been sacked from the cabinet.