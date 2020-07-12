Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: The political crisis in Rajasthan further worsened after Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday made it an open rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said the chief minister is in minority. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Gehlot to Meet Party MLAs Tomorrow, Pilot to Skip Meeting, MLAs Say Govt Will Complete Full term

Claiming that he has the support of over 30 Congress MLAs and some independents, Pilot said that he will not attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting scheduled to be held on Monday called by Gehlot.

The statement from Pilot came as ministers and Congress MLAs were gathering at Gehlot's official residence in the state capital for a meeting to express support to the chief minister.

After holding a meeting with the Chief Minister, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party remained intact, and its government will complete the five-year term in the state.

Earlier in the day, All India Congress Committee general secretary Avinash Pande said he had been trying to get in touch with the leader for the past two days.

On the other hand, Pilot’s supporters said he is camping in Delhi and is upset over a notice sent to him by the Rajasthan police, who claimed to have stumbled on a plot to topple the Congress government.

Notably, the notice from the Special Operations Group had (SOG) sought time from Pilot to record a statement. The same notice was also sent to Gehlot, Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and some other MLAs, but those close to Pilot insisted that it was meant to humiliate him.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that the police notices had gone to several people, including him. He did not name Pilot, but said a section of the media had interpreted the notices wrongly.

Apart from the SOG inquiry, the state’s Anti Corruption Bureau has also begun a probe into the alleged bid to bring down the government.

Slamming the BJP for the crisis in the state, Gehlot had alleged that the opposition BJP was trying to lure the Congress MLAs to topple the state government.

However, the BJP dismissed the claim, saying the recent developments only reflected a power struggle between Gehlot and Pilot.

Reacting to the situation, Congress leader Kapil Sibal expressed concern. “Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” he asked.

In the 200-MLA Rajasthan assembly, the Congress has 107 members and the BJP 72. Going by Pilot’s claim, the Congress has fallen below the half-way mark.

To bring the situation under control, the Congress on Sunday sent two of its senior leaders as central observers to Jaipur to talk to its MLAs.

The fresh political crisis in Rajasthan erupted almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled with Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP, along with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Scindia took a swipe at the Congress alleging that talent and capability find “little credence” in the party.

“Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress,” he tweeted.