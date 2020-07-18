New Delhi: Reacting to the ongoing Rajasthan turmoil, former Rajasthan chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that it is unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are made to suffer because of the Congress infighting.”Public interest should be paramount for Raj government, Cong trying to shift blame on BJP and BJP leadership,” Raje asserted. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Mayawati Slams Gehlot For 'Betraying' BSP, Demands President's Rule in State

Notably, this is the first time that Vasundhara Raje, who is also Bharatiya Janata Party's big name in the state, has issued a statement on the Rajasthan political crisis began.

The Congress had Friday flayed the BJP for "hatching a conspiracy" to bring down the party's government in the desert state.

The Congress claim was made in the wake of release of three audio clips in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is allegedly talking with Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and BJP leader Sanjay Jain of Jaipur on the issue of toppling the Gehlot government. The SOG in Rajasthan has since booked the three in the case.

Earlier that morning, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had called a presser and accused the BJP of trying to topple the state government by indulging in horse- trading.

Surjewala said that “this is a black day in democracy and it’s now proven that the BJP indulged in dislodging of an elected government”.

Shekhawat has denied the voice on any of the tapes is his while a BJP leader claimed the audio clips were doctored.