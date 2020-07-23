New Delhi: After Sachin Pilot’s big win in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot yet again warned the BJP government of attempting to topple the government and said that his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to provide him all the information about the goings-on in the state. Also Read - Win For Pilot: Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Rajasthan High Court Proceedings | What's Next?

"I wrote it so that he doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information. I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it," Gehlot asserted.

Notably, the Rajasthan CM wrote a letter to PM Modi on Wednesday to 'draw his attention towards BJP's despicable attempt to topple his government' and accused his former deputy Sachin Pilot of conspiring with the BJP leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, to dismantle the state government amid COVID-19 crisis.

“If they think they don’t trust Rajasthan government, then they can send the audio-tapes to FSL agency in the US for a voice test. They should step forward and undergo a voice test. Union Ministers/MLAs/MPs give speeches so everyone knows it is their voice,” the chief minister said, speaking to reporters today.

“Still, the first reaction always is ‘it wasn’t my voice’. They are also threatening people. Nothing is going to work. Satyamev Jayate,” he added, asserting an earlier statement that only truth can decide the fate of Rajasthan government.

Earlier today, the three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to stay the proceedings of the Rajasthan High Court on a petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi. The High Court can pass the order on the Rajasthan MLAs’ pleas against their disqualification.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi had earlier moved the apex court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Pilot.