New Delhi: Shortly after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting ended at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, BJP national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday called on state Governor Kalraj Mishra for a "courtesy meeting" between the two leaders.

According to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson, Raje met the Governor this evening after attending the BJP legislature party meeting in the party office earlier in the day.

The developments also happen to be reported on the eve of Rajasthan assembly session which is slated to begin from Friday.

Notably, the BJP has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government in tomorrow’s trust vote, just three days after Congress patched up with Sachin Pilot following a month-long political struggle.

CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot made their first public appearance together at the CLP meet since the latter rebelled out of Rajasthan government.

Pilot and Gehlot shook hands, smiled and showed peace signs to the camera, marking the end of their tussle. The Congress also said that it is confident for Friday’s floor test and will fight the BJP’s politics “unitedly”.

“Everything went on well. Now the Congress family is united, we will fight against BJP’s bad politics. Tomorrow in Vidhan Sabha Congress party will stand unitedly,” said party spokesperson KC Venugopal.

It must be noted that the majority mark of the 200-member Rajasthan assembly is at 101. Reports so far claim that the BJP is far short of it with only about 75 MLAs on its side, including allies. Meanwhile, with Team Pilot and 13 independent’s support, the Congress is said to have at least 125 MLAs in its camp.