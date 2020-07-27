New Delhi: Congress leaders in Delhi, including Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar, were on Monday arrested by the police while planning to hold a protest march to the Lieutenant Governor’s office in Civil Lines area, alleging the BJP trying to topple Rajasthan government. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Do You Want Trust Vote, Governor Asks CM; SC Allows Speaker to Withdraw SLP Against Pilot, Rebel MLAs | Key Points

The protest was being held against the “anti-democratic and anti-constitutional” actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in Rajasthan, Kumar alleged. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Vote Against Gehlot Govt in Assembly, BSP to 6 Party MLAs

“We wanted to tell the LG how the BJP and its government at the Centre are murdering democracy in Rajasthan. But the Delhi Police detained us before we could start our march to the Raj Niwas,” he said. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Aginst High Court Order Today, Congress to Protest Outside Raj Bhawans

Congress leaders and workers had gathered near the Ludlow Castle school in Civil Lines. They were detained by the police at the spot and taken to the Maurice Nagar police station, a leader of the party’s Delhi unit, who was present at the protest site, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress legislators held a prayer meeting in Jaipur at the hotel where they are holed up. The meeting, titled ‘Save democracy, Save Constitution’, was participated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, along with other leaders.

Congress had earlier scheduled to hold a protest rally outside the Raj Bhawan, but it was called off on Sunday evening.

With PTI inputs