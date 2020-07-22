Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker’s plea challenging high court’s order to defer disqualification proceedings against rebel MLAs. As per latest updates, the apex court will hear the matter at 11 AM on Thursday. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Writes to PM Modi, Accuses BJP of Attempting to Topple His Govt

As per the list of business uploaded on the Supreme Court website for July 23, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari would hear the plea.

On Wednesday, Speaker CP Joshi moved the top court against the stay order passed by Rajasthan HC, in which the court had directed Speaker to not act against Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs till its verdict is announced.

Seeking an interim stay on the high court’s July 21 order, the plea from the speaker has said that it was the duty of the top court to ensure that all constitutional authorities exercise their jurisdiction within the boundaries and respect their respective lakshman rekha’ as envisaged by the Constitution itself .

Earlier in the day, rebel leader Sachin Pilot and his MLAs filed an appeal and urged the Supreme Court to hear them first before passing any order on Assembly Speaker’s plea.

On Tuesday, the high court had said that it would deliver its order on July 24 on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them. The high court, during the hearing, asked the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

In his petition, the Speaker said that the disqualification process is part of the Assembly proceedings and hence, the high court could not have interfered by asking him to defer it till Friday.