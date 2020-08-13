New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday announced a major booster for the Ashok Gehlot camp in Rajasthan as six MLAs who switched from Mayawati’s BSP to Congress have been allowed to attend the special Assembly session tomorrow. According to reports, the MLAs will be present for the trust vote for the Rajasthan government which is also expected to be held on Friday. Also Read - Post Reconciliation With Congress, Pilot to Meet Gehlot For First Time Face to Face at CLP Meet Today

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia stated that "there are a lot of differences in the government. The way they have struggled, there are chances that they might bring a vote of confidence in the Assembly" but the opposition was "ready" for it.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also said that they will be bringing a "no-confidence motion" in the Friday session along with their allies.

The apex court was hearing a petition that demanded to ‘temporarily freeze the merger’ of BSP MLAs with the Gehlot government. However, the bench ruled that the SC “will not interfere” because the High Court was already hearing the matter, bringing a huge relief for the Congress government in proving majority.

Earlier this month, the six BSP legislators were sent notices by the Jaisalmer District judge seeking a reply over two petitions regarding the merger with Congress. The petitions claimed that the BSP-Congress merger was ‘unconstitutional’ and demanded their disqualification.

However, with no interim order from the Supreme Court, the MLAs will be able to join the trust vote.

At the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to meet former deputy Sachin Pilot for the first time since the rebellion at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet at 5 PM today.