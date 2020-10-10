New Delhi: A 50-year-old temple priest, who died after being set afire by six people in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, was cremated on Saturday after his protesting family members agreed to it following assurances from the administration. Also Read - 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast', Says BJP as 50-Year-Old Priest Dies After Being Set Ablaze by Land Mafia in Rajasthan

Initially, the priest's family had refused to conduct his last rites. They agreed to perform last rites after they were assured Rs 10 lakh compensation, a contractual job for a dependent and a house under Indira Awas Yojna besides removal of a local revenue officer and an SHO, police told news agency PTI.

"Funeral was done after the family members agreed to the assurance of compensation, job, house and transfer of patwari and SHO," Karauli SP Mridul Kachawa said.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress-led Rajasthan government following the incident. Earlier in the day, BJP leaders joined the family members of the priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, and other residents in a dharna at the Bukna village, demanding justice for the victim.

A three-member committee constituted by BJP also reached the spot, as the party stepped up its attack on the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident.

The Karauli incident came up during discussions between Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot about the law and order situation, according to Raj Bhawan sources.

According to police, one person has been arrested and another detained so far in connection with the attack on the priest allegedly by five men near an agriculture farm.

The accused, who allegedly wanted to encroach on temple land, poured petrol on Vaishnav set him ablaze. He was admitted in a critical condition to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.