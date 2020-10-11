New Delhi: The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), Rajasthan has taken over the probe into the murder case of the priest who was burnt alive allegedly by some land grabbers in Karuali district of the state. The police have already made two arrests in the case until now. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Releases List of 30 Star Campaigners | See Full List

The incident occurred on Wednesday and has triggered a tiff between the BJP and the Congress, which is in power in the state. Rajasthan Police arrested Dilkhush alias Dillu in the priest murder case, Hindaun Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishori Lal Mehrania said. Also Read - 'A Voice Different From Congress': BJP's Nadda Recalls JP's Contributions For India Ahead of Bihar Polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to create chaos in the state by creating dispute between two communities. He has also accused the saffron party of removing names of priests from temple land back in 1991, adding that the Congress restored the names when it came to power in 2011. Also Read - 'Communal Colour For Partisan Interest': Bengal Govt Hits Back After Cops Accused of Mishandling Sikh Man

Meanwhile, a three-member committee constituted by BJP also reached the spot, as the party stepped up its attack on the Ashok Gehlot government over the incident.

Vaishnav, a 50-year-old temple priest, was attacked by five men near an agriculture farm who allegedly wanted to encroach on temple land. The accused poured petrol on Vaishnav and set him ablaze. He was admitted in a critical condition to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.

Notably, ex-AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been mired in a controversy over his speeches made in the days before the Northeast Delhi riots in February, met the family members of the victim at Bukana village and offered them Rs 25 lakh as assistance collected from the public.

“We will not only give financial help to the family but have also given a promise to hold their hand and make them stand on their feet again so that they can move forward,” the former AAP MLA said

The priest was cremated on Saturday after his family relented following an assurance from the administration on their demands.