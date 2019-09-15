New Delhi: More than 350 students and 50 teachers are stranded in a school in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district since September 14, as the heavy rainfall in the region and the subsequent discharge of water from Rana Pratap Dam disrupted the roads, stated news agency ANI on Sunday.

Lending a helping hand to the school students and teachers, the locals in the region are providing immediate assistance and food, added the news agency ANI.

Following incessant rainfall, isolated regions of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan on Sunday faced a flood-like situation after the water level in Jakham and Mahi rivers increased. The India Meteorological Department had on Saturday predicted ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall over east Rajasthan for September 15.