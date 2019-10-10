New Delhi: Condemning the rape of a minor girl in Alwar, Rajasthan’s Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Thursday strongly said that the culprits of the crime will be imprisoned. “This is a mental disorder and no accused will be spared. There is only one place for culprits of rape in Rajasthan, that is jail,” Pratap Singh told news agency ANI.

Upon investigation, police found that the accused used to live with the eight-year-old victim. Meanwhile, further probe in the case is underway. Earlier on Thursday, the DSP of South Alwar Deepak Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying,”The 8-year-old girl is presently out of danger and is being treated at hospital. Prima facie, it is found that the accused used to live with the girl. We are investigating the matter.”