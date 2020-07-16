New Delhi: Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot and the 18 MLAs who are supporting him have jointly moved the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday against Speaker CP Joshi for issuing the disqualification notice. The notices were issued on Tuesday for defying the party whip and for not attending the legislature party meetings. Also Read - Gehlot Versus Pilot: From 1-Year Celebration to COVID, How Sachin Pilot Was 'Sidelined' by Gehlot Government

The petition says the Speaker might have been forced by Gehlot to issue the notice. The disqualification notice has brought the issue of a Speaker's power to the fore.

Meanwhile, reports said the Congress is open to accept Pilot back in its fold.

Taking a swipe at Sachin Pilot over his claim that he is not joining the BJP, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday asked what happens to his Ghar wapsi’ and whether Rajasthan’s dissident legislators are vacationing in Haryana under the watchful eye of the saffron party.

Pilot has been sacked by the party as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and PCC chief after he openly revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

As speculation mounted about his next steps, Pilot said he is not joining the BJP.

“False rumours spread to malign. Pilot: ‘I am not joining BJP’. I guess then legislators at a hotel in Manesar is merely a vacation in Haryana’s comfort zone under BJP’s watchful eye. What about ‘ghar wapsi’,” Sibal asked on Twitter.

Sibal had earlier said he was worried for the party and asked the party leadership if it will wake up after the horses have bolted.