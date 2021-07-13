Jaipur: After Uttar Pradesh, now Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 11 cases of Kappa variant of Covid-19. This was informed by state Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Giving further details, he said out of the 11 patients, four are from Alwar and Jaipur each, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara.Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Won’t Be Opened For Lawyers Now, Can’t go Beyond Medical Advice, Says Bombay High Court

The matter came to limelight after the IGIB lab in Delhi confirmed the presence of the Kappa variant in nine samples through genome sequencing, the rest two samples were confirmed by SMS Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur. Also Read - Section 144 Imposed in THESE Areas of Rajasthan Till September 11 Over Security Concerns

Giving details, the health minister said the Kappa variant is moderate compared to the Delta variant of Covid-19. He also appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behavior with full discipline. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: State Relaxes Curfew Restrictions in All Districts, Night Curfew to Continue | Full List of Guidelines Here

Eleven cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, says State Health Minister Raghu Sharma (file photo) pic.twitter.com/vHaZl44ejW — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

On Monday, Rajasthan reported 33 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the state’s infection tally to 9,53,159. The death toll stands at 8,945.

On July 9, two cases of Kappa variant were detected in Uttar Pradesh. Genome sequencing of 109 samples was done at King George’s medical college in the past few days.

The Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was found in 107 samples, while the Kappa variant was found in two samples, the statement issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s routine review meeting said.

“Both the variants are not new for the state. The facility of genome sequencing is being increased in the state,” it added.