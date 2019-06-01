Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Churu recorded the maximum temperature of the day, with mercury soaring up to 50.8 degrees Celsius.

The desert state reeled under intense heat with Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Kota recording maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius, 47.9 degrees Celsius, 47.2 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius respectively, MeT department said.

Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaipur registered day temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 45.2 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Heat wave conditions are prevailing in parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next two days.

Meanwhile, Delhiites battled with soaring temperature which was today recorded at 44 degree Celsius.

Furthermore, the monsoons this year is likely to arrive in India on June 6, making its onset in Kerala. “At present, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next two-three days, it’ll cover more parts of the Arabian sea,” an official from IMD told ANI. (Read the entire story here)