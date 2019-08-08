Kota: An RSS worker has been hospitalised after he was allegedly thrashed by 4-5 people in Ramganj Mandi of Kota, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the victim’s father in the police complaint claimed that he was attacked after he took part in a celebration over the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

Notably, people from various parts of the country celebrated the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiv Dayal, Sub-Inspector, Ramganj Mandi (Kota): An RSS worker was allegedly thrashed by 4-5 ppl in Ramganj Mandi, he is at a hospital in Jhalawar. His father says in complaint that he was attacked after he took part in a celebration over #Article370Revoked. (07.08.19) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BhLqvKEACF — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

However, the phone lines, internet services have been blocked citing security reasons and a huge number of military troops have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was also imposed in the state before the resolution, to repeal the clause of Article 370 revoking the special status of the state, was tabled in Rajya Sabha.