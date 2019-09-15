New Delhi: All schools in the Jhalawar and Baran district of Rajasthan will remain closed on Monday in view of heavy rainfall in the region, news agency ANI reported. Notably, Rajasthan has been receiving heavy rains from the past few days.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that nearly 350 students and 50 teachers have been stranded at a school in Chittorgarh for the past 24-hours as the heavy rainfall in the region and the subsequent discharge of water from Rana Pratap Dam disrupted the road.

District Magistrate, Baran: All private and government schools to stay closed tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall in the region. #Rajasthan — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today reviewed flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee in national capital where he directed officials that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, must be provided to meet the crisis.

In an official release, the Home Ministry said that action to evacuate and rescue people and livestock has been taken by the states and no loss of life has been reported.

Adequate teams of the NDRF and Army have also been deployed and are engaged in rescue work.