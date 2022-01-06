Jaipur: The Rajasthan government revised its COVID-19 guidelines and extended the closure of schools for classes 1-8 coming under the municipal areas of Jaipur and Jodhpur till January 17. All government and private schools in the areas will be closed for physical classes 1 to 8. However, online classes will continue, according to the circular. Earlier, the schools in these areas were ordered to remain closed till January 9.Also Read - 'Bulli Bai' App Case: Main Conspirator Arrested By Delhi Police From Assam

In its latest COVID guidelines, the state government allowed work from home for 50 per cent staff in government offices in areas governed by municipal corporations and municipalities and mandatory work from home for differently-abled, pregnant women, people aged 55 years or above and employees suffering from chronic diseases.

A curfew will continue across the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The guidelines call for making masks and social distancing in educational institutions and offices necessary and closing the offices for 72 hours where Covid-19 infection has been reported.

The government also suspended its campaign, Prashasan Shahron/Gaon ke Sang, till further orders.

On Wednesday, 1,883 fresh COVID cases surfaced in Rajasthan while two people died from the infection, prompting the state government to issue fresh guidelines. The maximum 1,138 cases were reported from Jaipur. Jodhpur reported the second highest cases of the day. A total of 230 persons were found infected with the covid infection in Jodhpur. The deaths were reported from Jaipur and Jodhpur.

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data. Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated. As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10 last year.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said. The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, it said.

An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81 per cent, it said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,41,009. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 148.67 crore.

