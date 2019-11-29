Kota: In a horrifying incident, a 15-year-old child bride was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Rajasthan’s Bundi district by the man to whom she had been married off some years ago.

The girl was rescued by the police on Thursday. As of now, the police are trying to locate the 20-year-old man and his accomplices.

According to police, the class IX student was on her way to school when few men pulled her into their van and drove away.

It is learnt that the man was angry at in-laws for not sending the girl to his home even though they had been married for a while. He then kidnapped and allegedly raped her, according to police.

The girl has now been sent for a medical examination.

Further, a case of abduction and rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the accused man and his two friends has also been lodged.

A probe has also been launched into the matter.