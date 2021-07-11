Jaipur: In yet another shocking incident, a Dalit man was tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten by a group of people over suspicion of goat theft in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The incident took place on Friday, however, it came to light only after the video of the incident emerged on social media platforms.Also Read - Woman in Rajasthan Allegedly Given 2 Doses of Vaccine in 40 Seconds, Condition Stable

Police officers swung into action as soon the video went viral and registered a case against men who had thrashed the youth.

"We are registering a case at Mandalgarh police station against Babu Lal Teli and Bardichand Barhet who had beaten up the youth", India Today quoted Mandalgarh Deputy Superintendent of police Gyanendra Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, the youth identified as Devilal Lodha has denied committing theft. In the video as well, the victim can be heard denying allegations.

A similar incident took place in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh this week where a 20-year-old Dalit youth was assaulted by a group of men. The video of the extreme brutality went viral on social media. In the video, a man can be heard asking the victim about his caste.

As soon the boy replied, the mob pulled his hair, elbow and started beating him with a stick. As per the reports, the man, a painter by profession was allegedly in a relationship with a girl of a nearby village in Akbarpur area.

On Wednesday, the girl had called him for a meeting. As soon as he reached there, the mob caught hold of him and mercilessly assaulted him.