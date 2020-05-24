New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the mercury level breached 40 degrees-mark in various parts of Rajasthan and also warned of a severe ‘heat-wave’ in the state. Also Read - Delhi Temperature: Heatwave to Continue, IMD Issues Alert, Mercury Rises to 46 Degrees

At this time of coronavirus lockdown, the heat-wave has imposed a kind of curfew on people who have started getting out of their houses for essential activities. Also Read - Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR, Bring Temperature Down

As the temperature is all set to rise further in the state, the IMD has issued the alert for 17 of the 33 districts. Those places include Bikaner, Churu, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Dholpur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Swai Madhopur, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Jaipur.

Apart from Rajasthan, the temperature has started rising above 45 degrees Celsius across several parts in north India. The IMD on Sunday issued a red warning for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

Besides, the IMD has also issued an orange warning for heat-wave for east Uttar Pradesh. The IMD said that the temperatures could rise up to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next 2-3 days.

Notably, this is the first time that a red warning has been issued for heat-wave in summer. This season, the temperatures did not rise the way it usually does in the north and central India because of significant rainfall during April.