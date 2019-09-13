New Delhi: In another horrifying case sexual assault in Rajasthan, a teenager on Friday ran naked on the street escaping three men who had kidnapped her from a temple in Bhilwara, thrashed and raped her. The accused have been arrested.

The incident happened on Monday evening after the girl along with her cousin and a friend were on their way to the temple while returning from a fair. As they were walking, three men blocked them, dragged the girl to a deserted spot and raped her.

The cousin who managed to escape, rushed to a nearby market and screamed and begged for help. As per reports, a shopkeeper accompanied her to the spot and saw the men thrashing the girl. However, they ran away when they spotted him.

The shopkeeper filed a complaint to the police and said, “They fled after seeing me. But the girl was so terrified that she ran without her clothes on for half a kilometre.” He added that as her friends managed to run away, the girl abducted and taken to an isolated place where they raped her.

The police registered the statements of the shopkeeper, the victim, and her friends. The accused, arrested, were identified as Raju Kahar, Kailash Kahar, and Narayan Gurjar. The police also discovered broken bangles, liquor bottles, and bloodstains from the location of the assault.

The case was registered under Sexual Crimes against children and atrocity against Scheduled Castes. It will be fast-tracked and a senior case officer has been appointed for further investigation.