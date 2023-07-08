Home

News

India

‘No Mini-Skirt, Ripped Jeans Allowed’: Rajasthan Temple Introduces Dress Code for Visitors

‘No Mini-Skirt, Ripped Jeans Allowed’: Rajasthan Temple Introduces Dress Code for Visitors

Temple President Jayprakash Somani stated that the committee passed this directive after receiving complaints from devotees that visiting the temple in torn jeans and mini-skirts was against Indian culture.

Rajasthan Temple Introduces Dress Code for Visitors. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Jaipur: A prominent temple in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district has introduced a dress code for devotees, asking them to refrain from wearing shorts, mini-skirts, frocks, ripped jeans, and night suits while visiting the shrine.

Trending Now

The Jharkhand Mahadev Temple committee put up a banner outside the temple premises that reads, “Persons wearing short clothes would not be allowed entry inside the shrine and would have to offer prayers from outside the premises.”

You may like to read

Rajasthan | Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Jaipur district has introduced a dress code for devotees, asking them to refrain from wearing ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits and mini-skirts “It is a good decision. It will promote our Sanatan culture. It should be implemented… pic.twitter.com/7bwNRx8gBA — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 8, 2023

Temple President Jayprakash Somani stated that the committee passed this directive after receiving complaints from devotees that visiting the temple in torn jeans and mini-skirts was against Indian culture. The temple management emphasized that both men and women should wear ‘decent clothes’ while visiting the temple.

It is worth noting that several temples have implemented dress code restrictions. Similar notices were also posted outside Bohra Ganeshji and Charbhuja temples.

However, on Thursday, a team from the Devasthan department took down the notices placed outside Udaipur’s 400-year-old Jagdish Temple, which prohibited entry for visitors wearing short clothes, mini skirts, night suits, half-pants, bermudas, and torn jeans.

Dinesh Makwana, President of Udaipur Dharmotsav Samiti, stated that the notices were put up outside the temple to ensure visitors follow Hindu culture. Jatin Gandhi, Assistant Commissioner at the Devasthan department, mentioned that the notices were posted without informing the department and assured a probe into the matter.

Office bearers of the Jagdish Temple Pujari Parishad stated that changing rooms would be made available on the premises, along with sarees, dhotis, and Indian attire for visitors to change into if they come wearing restricted clothes.

Jammu’s Bawe Wali Mata temple has urged devotees to cover their heads and refrain from wearing shorts, capri pants on the premises We are appealing to people not to come wearing shorts and we are getting good response. The devotees should wear decent clothes and cover their… pic.twitter.com/MRzE93JwDF — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

Additionally, the management of Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent ‘Bawe Wali Mata’ temple recently introduced a dress code for visitors, requesting them to wear decent clothes and cover their heads. According to the dress code, visitors wearing shorts, mini-skirts, ripped jeans, and capri pants are not allowed inside the temple premises

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES