Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will implement a 'Modified Lockdown' in the state in a phased manner from April 21, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday. As part of the 'Modified Lockdown', the state will permit the industrial units in rural and industrial areas to function.

Gehlot said that industries in the urban areas can also be started if they have the facility to provide accommodation for the labourers at the workplace, as commuting of labourers from outside will not be permitted.

"This step will provide employment to the migrant labourers present in the state," he said while addressing a high-level meeting on the lockdown held at his official residence.

He directed that the District Collector, the RIICO, District Industry Centre and Police in coordination should ensure this, so that there is no problem on starting the industries during the lockdown. He asked officials to make foolproof arrangement so that entrepreneurs could contact the officer concerned for any requirement. Besides this, arranging passes for labourers and employees should be made easy.

The Chief Minister has also directed opening of other government offices in a phased manner. He said that at present, departments involved in essential services are fully functional but other offices should also start working in coming times.

Presence of Group A and B officers should be ensured as per requirement, he said, adding that one-third personnel of Groups C and D should be called and asked to abide by social distancing.

Gehlot also said that work related to PWD and Irrigation should be started in rural areas, while the rural job guarantee scheme works should be intensified by following the social distancing and other health related protocols. This move will provide more and more employment opportunities to labourers in rural areas, he added.

The Chief Minister also directed that curfew imposed in the areas that are hotspots of corona infection should be strictly followed, and no one permitted to commute in these areas, adding that it should be ensured that the detailed guidelines issued by the Centre over extension of lockdown till May 3 should be completely followed.

