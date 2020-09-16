New Delhi: Six people on Wednesday died after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning. Around 25 people have been rescued, police said. A rescue operation is underway. Also Read - Unlock 4 in Rajasthan: Lockdown to Remain Implemented in Containment Zones, No Restriction on Inter-state, Intra-state Travel

"A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in Chambal river under Khatoli police station of Kota district at around 8.45 am on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary told PTI.

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore or have been rescued, while 10-12 people are reported missing, the SP said, adding that he and the Kota district collector were on the way to the spot.

According to locals, 40 50 people, including women and children, had left for the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in Khatoli police station area on Wednesday morning.