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Rajasthan: Two sisters suffocate to death in parked car amid heatwave in Alwar
In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan's Alwar, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.
In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan’s Alwar, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.
This is a developing story.
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