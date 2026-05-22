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Rajasthan: Two sisters suffocate to death in parked car amid heatwave in Alwar

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan's Alwar, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.

Published date india.com Published: May 22, 2026 3:24 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
Rajasthan: Two sisters suffocate to death in parked car amid heatwave in Alwar
The doors of the car allegedly got locked while the girls were playing inside. @raginis14728168/X

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan’s Alwar, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.

This is a developing story.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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