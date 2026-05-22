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Rajasthan: Two sisters suffocate to death in parked car amid heatwave in Alwar

Rajasthan: Two sisters suffocate to death in parked car amid heatwave in Alwar

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan's Alwar, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.

The doors of the car allegedly got locked while the girls were playing inside. @raginis14728168/X

In a tragic incident, two minor sisters died due to suffocation after being trapped inside a parked car while playing in Rajasthan’s Alwar, as North India continues to reel under an intense heatwave.

This is a developing story.

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