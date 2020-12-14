New Delhi: After recurring poll debacles, the Congress party has managed to defeat BJP in Rajasthan urban local bodies (ULBs) election by bagging emerging victories in 620 wards. Of the total 1,775 wards of 50 ULBs in 12 districts, the BJP bagged 548. The Independents won 596 wards, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won 7 wards. Two each of the CPI and CPI (M) and one of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also won in the ULBs spread across 12 districts of Rajasthan, the State Election Commission spokesperson said. Also Read - Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results: BJP Wins 13 Seats, Congress Bags Only 2 so Far

Addressing a press conference, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra attacked the BJP saying that the results show that the urban electorate are not willing to back the saffron party anymore.

