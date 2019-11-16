New Delhi: The urban local bodies polls to elect nearly 2100 ward councillors is underway on Saturday in 49 municipal bodies across all districts in Rajasthan. There have been no reports of violence so far, according to the state election department.

When and where?

The polling through electronic voting machines (EVMs) began at 7 AM today and will go on till 5 PM. Around 33 lakh voters, including 17.05 lakh men and 16.01 lakh women, are in the fray to elect councillors in the 49 civic bodies in Rajasthan.

When are the results?