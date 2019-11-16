New Delhi: The urban local bodies polls to elect nearly 2100 ward councillors is underway on Saturday in 49 municipal bodies across all districts in Rajasthan. There have been no reports of violence so far, according to the state election department.
When and where?
The polling through electronic voting machines (EVMs) began at 7 AM today and will go on till 5 PM. Around 33 lakh voters, including 17.05 lakh men and 16.01 lakh women, are in the fray to elect councillors in the 49 civic bodies in Rajasthan.
When are the results?
Counting of votes will be conducted on Tuesday, November 19. Meanwhile, the polls for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.
Notably, the bypoll results in Rajasthan had brought mixedbag of results for the Gehlot dispensation after Congress lost one out of the two Assembly seats to the BJP.
Significance of urban municipal elections
The urban local bodies elections are going to be significant due to the political tension between the Congress and the BJP in Rajasthan. In the Assembly bypolls, saw considerable friction with the Congress winning only one out of the two seats.
At the same time, in an attempt to revive its sinking fortune, Mayawati-led BSP is also contesting for the ward councillor elections in all 49 municipalities across the state.
With Mayawati stepping in for a fight, the two-way battle between Congress and BJP may shift gear into a triangular contest, similar to what happened in the state Assembly elections last year.