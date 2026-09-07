Rajasthan Urban Elections: 77 seats decided unopposed ahead of polls, BJP emerges as biggest winner

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), while reports of candidates winning unopposed have emerged from across the state, the trend has been the opposite in the capital Jaipur.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/rajasthan-urban-local-body-elections-bjp-congress-aap-independent-alwar-jhunjhunu-jodhpur-khairthal-tijara-sikar-8518616/ Copy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: 77 candidates have been elected unopposed even before polling in Rajasthan’s urban local body elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured the lead by winning 44 of these 77 unopposed seats. Independents are in second place, followed by the Congress.

Of the 77 candidates elected unopposed, 44 are from the BJP, 16 from the Congress, and 17 are independents. However, apart from the BJP, Congress and independents, no other regional or smaller party has secured a single seat unopposed.

Here are some of the key details:

The municipal elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on September 9 and 11.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), while reports of candidates winning unopposed have emerged from across the state, the trend has been the opposite in the capital Jaipur.

In the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, none of the 150 wards has seen a candidate elected unopposed.

Among the seats won uncontested, the BJP accounted for approximately 56.4 percent, Congress 20.5 percent, and independents 23.1 percent.

Deeg recorded the highest number of uncontested elections, with candidates elected unopposed in 10 wards.

In Chittorgarh, six wards saw uncontested elections, while five wards in Sikar and four wards each in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur and Khairthal-Tijara elected candidates unopposed.

Rajasthan civic, panchayat polls to be completed in 40 days, says BJP leader Rajendra Rathore

BJP leader and former Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Sunday said the Bhajanlal Sharma government was completing the civic and panchayat elections in around 40 days, compared with nearly 280 days of model code of conduct during the previous Congress government.

Rathore said the shorter election period would help ensure development work was not repeatedly affected by the model code of conduct. He said elections to 309 urban local bodies were being held together, with the model code of conduct coming into force on August 19 and continuing until September 17.

Panchayat elections were also expected to be completed by November, taking the total period of the model code to around 40 days, he said. Rathore alleged that during the previous Congress government, urban local body and panchayat elections between 2019 and 2021 were held in 13 phases, resulting in the model code remaining in force for around 280 days over an 18-month period.

“Elections should strengthen democracy but should not stop development,” Rathore said, describing the government’s approach as “less model code, more development”.