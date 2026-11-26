Rajasthan weather: Cold wave alert from november 27, temperatures to drop in Shekhawati, Ajmer, Kota; Check forecast

The latest IMD subdivision warning issued on November 26 specifies cold wave conditions in East Rajasthan from November 26 to 28, rather than a statewide alert through November 30.

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Rajasthan is likely to experience a fresh spell of cold weather from Friday, November 27, as minimum temperatures are expected to remain below normal in several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cold wave conditions at isolated places, particularly in the Shekhawati region and parts of the Ajmer and Kota divisions.

Night temperatures have already started falling in several areas, with some places recording temperatures significantly below normal. The weather department has advised people to remain prepared as chilly conditions are likely to continue over the next few days.

Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Rajasthan on Wednesday night at 4.3 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the state.

Shekhawati region to witness temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees

The Shekhawati region, which includes Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu, is expected to experience some of the coldest nights in the state. According to the forecast, minimum temperatures in the region could remain between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. In parts of the Ajmer and Kota divisions, night temperatures are likely to range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Currently, minimum temperatures in the Shekhawati region and some parts of the Ajmer and Kota divisions are 2 to 5 degrees below the seasonal average.

The latest IMD bulletin issued on November 26 has also warned of cold wave conditions in isolated parts of East Rajasthan between November 26 and 28.

Will Rajasthan receive rainfall in the next 10 days?

There is no immediate possibility of rain in most parts of Rajasthan. The weather is expected to remain dry across the state over the next 10 days, with no major change in overall weather conditions.

A weather system in the form of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan has been reported by the IMD. However, no significant rainfall activity is forecast over western and central India.

With cold winds expected to continue, residents in the affected areas may experience colder mornings and nights. People, particularly children and elderly residents, should take precautions against the falling temperatures.

Note: The latest IMD subdivision warning issued on November 26 specifies cold wave conditions in East Rajasthan from November 26 to 28, rather than a statewide alert through November 30.