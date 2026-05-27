Rajasthan suffers deadly heatwave as Sri Ganganagar records highest temperature at 48.2°C | All details

Rajasthan is facing an intensifying heatwave, with Sri Ganganagar recording a blistering 48.2°C on Wednesday, marking the state's highest temperature of the season.

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A man cools himself under a public water tap on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjabi (PTI image)

Rajasthan weather update: In a significant weather warning, Rajasthan is facing an intensifying heatwave, with Sri Ganganagar recording a blistering 48.2°C on Wednesday, marking the state’s highest temperature of the season. The extreme heat is gripping a wide swathe of the region, as multiple districts grapple with dangerous conditions. In addition to Sri Ganganagar, several other key areas including Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Pilani and Phalodi recorded maximum temperatures surpassing 46°C. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent update on Rajasthan weather.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a stern advisory, warning that severe to intense heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the majority of the state for the next two to three days. Forecasters anticipate that temperatures in most regions will remain elevated between 44°C and 46°C. Particularly intense conditions are projected for the Bikaner and Kota divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region, where mercury levels are likely to hover between 46°C and 47°C.

In the border districts of western Rajasthan, temperatures are expected to remain close to the 48-degree mark on May 27 and May 28. Among Rajasthan’s hottest cities on Wednesday, Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 48.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pilani at 47 degrees Celsius. Bikaner registered 46.6 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer and Churu both recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius. Phalodi witnessed 46.2 degrees Celsius, Kota recorded 45.4 degrees Celsius, and Vanasthali registered 45.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Barmer and Udaipur each recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

Also read: May 28 IMD Weather Forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to continue in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; Thunderstorms likely in THESE regions

Despite the ongoing heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated a likely change in weather conditions from May 28 due to the activation of a new Western Disturbance.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Rain alert: Moderate rainfall likely to occur for next four days; Check IMD weather forecast, school reopening dates

On May 28, light rainfall is likely in parts of the Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions, while isolated showers may also occur in parts of the Bikaner division in Western Rajasthan. On May 29, rainfall activity may continue in certain districts of the Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Bikaner divisions. Similarly, light rain is likely at isolated places in the Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions on May 30 and May 31.

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for May 28 and May 29 for several districts, including Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur and Kotputli-Behror.